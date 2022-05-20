Jones scores 19, Sun beat Fever 94-85 for third straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points to lead six Connecticut players in double figures and the Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for for Connecticut (3-1). DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman scored 10. The Sun have won three in a row by an average margin of more than 17 points since a season-opening loss to the New York Liberty. Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana.