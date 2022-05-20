Premier League finale: title, Europe, relegation all in play

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The title, European qualification and relegation will all be decided on the final day of the season for the first time in Premier League history. Manchester City and Liverpool are vying for the title. City leads by one point and hosts Aston Villa while Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton. The fourth and final qualification spot for the Champions League will go to either Tottenham or Arsenal. Manchester United and West Ham are assured of being in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League. Burnley or Leeds will be relegated and they are tied on points.