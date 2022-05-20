Smart, gritty Celtics hope to maintain intensity vs Heat

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics got outworked by the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals but returned the favor in Game 2. A big factor for the Celtics was having Marcus Smart back. The Defensive Player of the Year brought his signature energy in a blowout win. Now the Celtics have home-court advantage for the series as it shifts to TD Garden. And the Heat are the team dealing with injury concerns. Heat forward P.J. Tucker left Game 2 with a knee bruise. He had an MRI Friday before boarding the team plane to Boston.