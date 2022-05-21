Blues’ Binnington departs Game 3 after collision

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington departed Game 3 of the second round against Colorado after colliding with Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri 6:45 into the first period. Kadri was attacking the St. Louis net when he got his skates tangled up with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen. Binnington remained on his knees for a couple of minutes and was examined by Blues trainer Ray Barile before leaving for the locker room.