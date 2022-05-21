Orioles call up top prospect Adley Rutschman to majors
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors. The move paves the way for the 24-year-old catcher to make his big league debut. The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The Orioles selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk and designated catcher Anthony Bemboom for assignment. Rutschman is set to wear No. 35, the same number Hall of Famer Mike Mussina wore when he pitched for the Orioles.
