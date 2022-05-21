Osorio’s late goal helps Toronto net 2-2 draw with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored in the 89th minute to help Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw with DC United. Osorio, who missed the previous three matches with a lower-body injury, was in the right place to tap in a rebound for the equalizer. Edison Flores gave United (4-6-2) an early lead with a goal in the 7th minute, but Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto (3-7-3) even with a goal — his first since July — in the 36th minute. United took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Michael Estrada in the 56th minute.