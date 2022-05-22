Altuve, Urquidy lead Astros to 5-2 win over Rangers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and José Urquidy tied a career high with 10 strikeouts to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Urquidy allowed six hits and one run in a season-high 6 2/3 innings as the Astros won for the third time in this four-game series. Urquidy improved to 4-0 in five career starts against the Rangers and has won three straight games overall.