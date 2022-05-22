Carapaz shakes off early crash to keep Giro lead in Stage 15

COGNE, Italy (AP) — Richard Carapaz shook off an early crash to hold onto his overall lead in the Giro d’Italia during his first day wearing the pink jersey. Italian rider Giulio Ciccone got into an early breakaway then launched a solo attack on the finishing climb to win the 15th stage. Carapaz maintained his seven-second lead over Jai Hindley and a 32-second lead over João Almeida. The race’s final rest day is on Monday. Then the Giro resumes Tuesday with one of the sport’s toughest climbs up the Mortirolo along the 202-kilometer leg from Salo to Aprica. The race ends next Sunday in Verona.