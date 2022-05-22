Chile’s Pereira misses chance at PGA history with closing 6

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira had a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship when he sent his tee shot into the water on the par-4 18th hole at Southern Hills. That led to a double-bogey 6 and Pereira finished one shot out of a playoff that Justin Thomas won. Pereira was seeking to be the first Chilean player to win a major championship. He had a three-shot lead heading into the final round. He fell into a tie for the lead on the back nine but got it back before his disaster on the closing hole. Pereira says his nerves built throughout the week and were “terrible” in the final round.