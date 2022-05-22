Diamondbacks 3B Josh Rojas sidelined by bruised left hand

CHICAGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas is out of the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a left hand contusion. Rojas got hurt when he struck out in the first inning of Saturday’s 7-6 victory over the Cubs. He hit his first three home runs of the season during Friday’s 10-6 win at Wrigley Field. Manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn’t think Rojas will need a stint on the injured list. The Diamondbacks recalled infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Reno and sent down infielder Yonny Hernandez.