Giroud helps Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — The city of Milan is swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans after AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years. And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it. Veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. The 22-year-old Rafael Leão set up all three first-half goals. The result meant Milan finished two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria.