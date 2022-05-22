Granada relegated in Spain after missed penalty

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Granada has been relegated from the Spanish league after missing a second-half penalty kick which could have kept the team up. Cádiz took advantage to stay in the first division. Striker Jorge Molina missed a 72nd-minute penalty in Granada’s 0-0 draw against Espanyol, when a win would have been enough for the hosts regardless of other results. The setback opened the door for Cádiz, which won with a goal from Anthony Lozano a few minutes after the missed penalty in Granada to stay in the top flight. Cádiz, Granada and Mallorca entered the last round fighting to avoid demotion. Levante and Alavés had been relegated in advance.