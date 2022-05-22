Man United slumps to 1-0 loss, qualifies for Europa League

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United slumped to one last defeat of a sorry season by losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s first-half goal. Watched by recently hired manager Erik Ten Hag in south London, United was able to at least avoid the embarrassment of lining up in the Europa Conference League next season because of West Ham losing away to Brighton. It meant United clinched sixth place for a spot in the Europa League. But 58 points is United’s lowest ever total in a single season in the Premier League in a campaign which showed how far the team is behind Manchester City and Liverpool.