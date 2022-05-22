NBA fines Mavs $100,000 for 3rd bench violation in playoffs

DALLAS (AP) — The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks a third time in the playoffs because of violations of rules regarding their bench. The fine has doubled each time. The latest is $100,000 after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Golden State. None of the fines stem from games in Dallas. Several Mavericks players have stood for most or all of the games during the playoffs. The fines have been for players and coaches standing for extended periods, straying too far from the bench and encroaching on the court during game action. Game 3 in Dallas is Sunday night.