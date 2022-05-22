Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins forward Bryan Rust made good on his promise to stay in Pittsburgh. Rust signed a six-year deal worth $5.125 million annually to remain with the Penguins rather than test free agency. The 30-year-old Rust says it was important for him to be in a place where he’s comfortable. Rust says he may have taken a small discount to stick with Pittsburgh, adding he’s fine if the team uses whatever money it saved to bring in players hoping to win a championship.