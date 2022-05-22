Red Sox climbing out of early hole with much-needed streak

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

The Boston Red Sox needed a winning streak like this. Their slow start was exacerbated by the fact that the first-place Yankees were threatening to pull away in the AL East. But the Red Sox have now won five in a row after sweeping Seattle. Trevor Story has five homers in the last four games. The Red Sox are still three games under .500 and 10 games behind division-leading New York, but Boston is only three games out of a wild card, and the team’s run differential is in positive territory.