Scott Dixon blazes to Indy 500 pole in record 234 mph run

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 234 mph to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history. The New Zealander will lead the field to green in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the fifth time in his career. Dixon turned four laps on Sunday at an average of 234.046 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record set in 1996 of 233.718 mph. Arie Luyendyk holds the four-lap qualifying record of 236.986 mph, also done in 1996 but not in a run for the pole.