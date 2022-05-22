Trainer’s room busy as Heat, Celtics prepare for Game 4

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Heat were embarrassed in Game 2, losing home-court advantage in their Eastern Conference finals matchup with Boston. Miami returned the favor in Game 3, building a 26-point first-half lead en route to a 109-103 victory in which star Jimmy Butler sat in the second half with swelling in his right knee. With Jayson Tatum (neck impingement) and Marcus Smart (sprained ankle) also suffering injuries late, the Celtics have gone from having a chance to take control of the series to trying to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in two months. Butler is questionable for Game 4, but Miami is 16-10 this season without him.