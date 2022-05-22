Trio races into NASCAR’s All-Star drive for $1M at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Texas native James Buescher and Daniel Suarez drove their way into the NASCAR All-Star race for a chance to win $1 million. Erik Jones got the final spot in the 24-car field on a fan vote. Stenhouse and Buescher won 20-lap stages in the qualifying race earlier Sunday before Suarez finished in the front during the final 10-lap shootout. They joined 20 drivers that were already locked into the non-points All-Star race being held in Texas for the second time. Kyle Busch was on the pole for the main event. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who has won his last two All-Star starts, qualified fourth.