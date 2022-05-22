Urshela, Twins overcome 6-run deficit, rally past Royals 7-6

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota’s comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the Kansas City Royals 7-6. Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick’s two-run homer. Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk from Josh Staumont in the ninth, Max Kepler doubled and Gary Sanchez tied it with his second sacrifice fly in two innings. With two outs, Urshela singled for the lead.