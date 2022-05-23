AP source: Commanders buy Va. land for possible stadium site

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have bought land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium. The 200 acres of land purchased for approximately $100 million is in Woodbridge just over 20 miles outside the District of Columbia. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027. Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at potential sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.