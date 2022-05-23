City celebrates EPL title with Manchester parade

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has celebrated its fourth English Premier League title in five seasons after a parade through the streets of the northern city. Three open-top buses carrying City players and staff navigated a short route through Manchester center after starting at the National Football Museum. The parade came a day after City added another incredible comeback story to its history, scoring three goals in about five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and edge out Liverpool to the title by a single point. Kevin De Bruyne was far from alone in sporting dark glasses, admitting to being a “little bit drunk.”