Coquese Washington to succeed Stringer as Rutgers coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former Penn State women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington will succeed Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer as coach at Rutgers. Washington spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame. Rutgers says she has agreed to a six-year contract. It guarantees total compensation of $4.625 million with additional performance incentives. Stringer retired last month at age 74, capping a 50-season coaching career, the last 25 at Rutgers. Washington went 209-169 in 12 seasons at Penn State. She was named Big Ten coach of the year three straight times from 2012-14.