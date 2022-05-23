Happ, Wisdom hit 3-run HRs, Cubs top Aquino, Reds 7-4

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino. Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer. With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.