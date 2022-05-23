Skip to Content
Indiana lawmakers set to override veto of trans sports ban

By CASEY SMITH
Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana Legislature is poised on Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender students from competing in girls sports. That would mean Indiana would join more than a dozen states that have adopted similar laws in the past two years. The Indiana proposal won approval by wide margins before Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in March unexpectedly vetoed the measure. He said it did not provide a consistent policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.” The veto override needs only simple majorities in the House and Senate. The American Civil Liberties Union plans to file a lawsuit to try to block the ban.

Associated Press

