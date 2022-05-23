Just in time, Thomas saves himself and a PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas is the kind of major champion Southern Hills usually produces. It was getting to the outcome Sunday in the PGA Championship that was so amazing. For the longest time, this major had nothing going for it. There was no star power at the top, no drama on the ground, no red shirt on Sunday when Tiger Woods withdrew. And then it turned into pure theater at the end. Thomas says he paused going to the 18th green to make sure to create memories. But it will be hard for anyone to forget the final hour.