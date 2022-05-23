Park City, Whistler return to World Cup luge schedule

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Luge’s governing body said it plans on bringing races back to North America for the first time in nearly three years, with stops planned for Park City, Utah and Whistler, Canada. The International Luge Federation released its planned schedule for the 2022-23 season on Monday. It starts with two consecutive weekends in Igls, Austria, on Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, followed by the North American swing. Whistler will have racing from Dec. 8-10 and Park City is slotted to play host to a World Cup from Dec. 15-17. The Whistler race would end a streak of 29 consecutive World Cup races held in either Europe or Asia. Lake Placid, New York, did not get a World Cup luge race this season.