QB Nick Foles reunites with Frank Reich, signs with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles is reuniting with Frank Reich. That combination helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Reich now is head coach of Indianapolis, and the Colts signed free agent quarterback Foles on Monday to back up Matt Ryan. The Colts traded with Atlanta for Ryan earlier this offseason. Foles got a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons in Chicago, playing in only one game in 2021 despite the Bears still paying him under a four-year, $88 million contract he got from Jacksonville in 2019. The Bears released the 10-year veteran on May 1.