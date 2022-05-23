Skip to Content
SailGP partners with T-Mobile for fast data transmission

NEW YORK (AP) — The SailGP global league and T-Mobile have announced a partnership to use 5G technology to enhance broadcast coverage of racing at regattas sailed in American ports. SailGP was founded by tech tycoon Larry Ellison. It first used T-Mobile’s 5G technology at the Season 2 finale in San Francisco in late March. The partnership will include the United States Sail Grand Prix at Chicago’s Navy Pier on June 18-19, which will be the second regatta of Season 3, and again in San Francisco at the end of the season in May 2023.

