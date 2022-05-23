Semenya says she offered to show track officials her body

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

A British newspaper has reported that double Olympic champion Caster Semenya said she offered to show her vagina to track officials when she was just 18 years old to prove she was a female. The Telegraph newspaper also quoted the South African runner as saying that the hormone-reducing medication world track authorities forced her to take to compete “tortured” her and made her fear that she was going to have a heart attack. The Telegraph published what it said were parts of an interview Semenya has done with HBO Real Sports. The full HBO interview is due to air in the United States on Tuesday.