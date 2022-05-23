Stafford, Rams easing back to work after Super Bowl win

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford had an offseason injection in his elbow to quell an unspecified minor injury that nagged him throughout the Los Angeles Rams’ run to the Super Bowl. He didn’t throw serious passes during organized team activities Monday, and he might not do so until training camp. Stafford still believes he needs to get plenty of work done while the Rams begin their preparations to chase a second ring. Stafford thinks he can improve, and he also realizes he needs time to form a bond with new receiver Allen Robinson. With the regular-season opener against Buffalo still 3 1/2 months away, Stafford has plenty of time.