Time to heal: Jaguars still recovering from Urban Meyer era

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are still “healing” from one of the most tumultuous coaching tenures in NFL history. The Urban Meyer experiment lasted 11 months and might end up including as many lawsuits as wins (two). Meyer screamed at assistants, had run-ins with players and seemed to alienate nearly everyone around him while his college approach proved downright laughable in a locker room filled with grown men and millionaires. New coach Doug Pederson is trying to rebuild “a lack of trust” in the locker room by addressing concerns, being transparent and promoting better communication. Players welcome the change. Veteran receiver Marvin Jones says ”when you like coming to work, good things happen.”