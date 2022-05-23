Trouble in Tirana? Hooligan issue hangs over Feyenoord-Roma

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — A potential menace hangs over Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final between Dutch club Feyenoord and Italy’s Roma in the Albanian capital of Tirana in a season when soccer violence has made an ugly comeback. Up to 100,000 fans are expected to travel despite each club being allocated only 4,000 tickets for the inaugural final of the third-tier European tournament. It was was designed to give smaller clubs a shot at continental competition. But Feyenoord and Roma are storied clubs with big fan bases and notorious violent elements among their support. Crowd violence marred games in parts of Europe on the weekend.