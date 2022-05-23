Unheralded Pioli molded Milan youngsters into title winners

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan wasn’t expected to win the scudetto. It has young players and ageing forwards and a coach who had never won anything. On paper Inter Milan had the best squad but Stefano Pioli managed to instil a level of maturity and cohesiveness in his players. Milan’s first Serie A title in 11 years was due to the collective effort of his squad rather than reliance on a standout star. Milan is the youngest squad to win the Serie A title and they did so with the help of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Olivier Giroud on and off the field.