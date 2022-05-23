Wheeler’s arm, Hoskins’ bat power Phillies past Braves, 7-3

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched 6 2/3 strong innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts, Rhys Hoskins knocked in three runs with an early double and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3. The teams began the day tied for second in the division, eight games out of the lead, and hadn’t met since Sept. 30 when the defending World Series champion Braves won to clinch their fourth consecutive NL East title. Wheeler improved to 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA with 40 strikeouts in his last five starts. Last year’s Cy Young Award runner-up has allowed two runs or less in four of them. Hoskins cleared the bases by hitting a gapper into right-center in the second inning.