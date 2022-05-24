Anderson: Donaldson tried to provoke with ‘Jackie’ comment

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson was clearly trying to rattle him when the New York Yankees third baseman referred to him as “Jackie.” The remark led to Donaldson being suspended one game by Major League Baseball. Anderson and White Sox manager Tony La Russa said previously that Donaldson was being racist when he referred to Anderson, who is Black, by the name of the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. Donaldson has appealed the suspension and has denied that he had any racist intent. Anderson says Donaldson “knew what he was doing.”