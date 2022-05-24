Back to Texas for PGA Tour, seniors head to another major

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour heads to Colonial for the Charles Schwab Challenge and it looks as though little has changed from last week. Justin Thomas is in the field fresh off his PGA Championship victory. So is Will Zalatoris, who lost to him in the playoff. Also playing is Mito Pereira of Chile, who looked like he had the PGA Championship won until making double bogey on the final hole. The PGA of America hosts another major championship, this time for the seniors. The Senior PGA Championship returns to Michigan. The LPGA Tour has the Match Play in Las Vegas.