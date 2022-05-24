Bayern signs right back Mazraoui on free transfer from Ajax

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has picked up Morocco right back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer from Ajax in its first signing of the offseason. The Bavarian powerhouse says in a statement that the 24-year-old Mazraoui signed a four-year deal through June 2026. There’s no transfer fee due to Ajax and because his contract was to expire. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn says “Mazraoui is the next building block as we continue to strengthen our team in a targeted way. We have big aims again for the new season.”