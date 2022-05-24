Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe on IL with hamstring strain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville. Renfroe was injured during Monday night’s 3-2, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell says an MRI showed a low-grade hamstring strain and that Renfroe could miss two weeks.