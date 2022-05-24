Dallas wins 4th straight road game, 85-77 over Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Allisha Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 85-77 for their fourth straight road victory. Dallas trailed 38-27 at halftime before taking its first lead since the opening minutes late in the third quarter. Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for Dallas. Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scored 13 points for Connecticut (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.