FIFA judges clear women’s coach of sexual harassment

By ROB HARRIS and GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writers

A FIFA-appointed expert in women’s soccer has been cleared by ethics judges of charges of sexual harassment and abusive behavior directed at players as young as 14. Diego Guacci was the South American expert for FIFA helping pick candidates for its women’s world player of the year award. But five of his former players in Argentina testified that he violated his duty of care. The alleged incidents happened at club teams. Guacci later became technical director overseeing Argentina’s girls national teams. He denied the allegations. Three FIFA judges ruled the players’ testimony did not prove the allegations.