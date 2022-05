HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and No. 7 seed Florida rallied last in a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded South Carolina in the single-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament. Florida (36-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Wednesday when the tourney turns to a double-elimination format.