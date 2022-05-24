Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals 8-1

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1. Kevin Gausman threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances. Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals’ winning streak at four. Jordan Hicks took the loss, pitching three-plus innings in his first career start against the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs on four hits with five walks.