Kadri leads way, Avs nearing 1st conference final since ’02

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche take a 3-1 lead over St. Louis into Game 5 in Denver on Wednesday night. The Avalanche are looking to advance to their first Western Conference Final since 2002, when Hall of Famers Joe Sakic, Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy played starring roles. Blues coach Craig Berube says his team needs to do a lot of things better, starting with skating. St. Louis lost Games 3 and 4 at home, giving up a hat trick to Nazem Kadri on Monday night.