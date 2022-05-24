Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. After starting just two games as a rookie, Lance is set to take over the role he has been groomed for since San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft him last year.