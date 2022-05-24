LEADING OFF: Cy Young matchup in SD, Story powers Sox vs Sox

By The Associated Press

A pair of Cy Young Award winners are on the mound when Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers visit Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres in a matchup between two of the National League’s top teams Tuesday night. Last year’s NL Cy Young winner, Burnes is 1-2 with a 2.26 ERA in eight starts. Snell, who won the AL prize in 2018, made his season debut last Wednesday after returning from a groin injury and lasted 3 2/3 innings in a 3-0 loss at Philadelphia. Elsewhere, slugger Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox are on a tear as they face the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of 2021 AL playoff teams.