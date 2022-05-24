Mitch, Kenny or Mason? Steelers’ QB derby now in full swing

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers began organized team activities with uncertainty at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger retired in January after 18 seasons. The team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett to compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting job. Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not worried about creating an early pecking order at the position and that OTAs are designed to simply provide a foundation the team can build on when training camp opens in July.