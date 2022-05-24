NCAA survey shows mental health still a concern for athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A survey of college athletes by the NCAA suggests that rates of mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression remain as much as twice as high as pre-pandemic levels, but feelings of hopelessness have improved. The study is a follow-up to two conducted in the fall of 2020. It’s based on input from more than 9,800 respondents between Nov. 17 and Dec. 13 and shows that mental health concerns remain sharply elevated. The NCAA constitution mandates that each member school create an environment that reinforces the need for and encourages the availability of resources for the physical and mental health concerns within athletics.