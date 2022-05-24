NFL scouting combine remains in Indianapolis for 2023-24

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Indianapolis will be keeping the NFL scouting combine for the next two years. At Tuesday’s owners meetings in Atlanta, the city that has staged the winter event since 1987 for players entering the draft was granted hosting rights for 2023 and 2024. This was the first time the NFL put the combine up for bidding, with Dallas and Los Angeles also seeking to host. The league also announced four new international home marketing areas. The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are adding New Zealand and the Philadelphia Eagles were granted Australia, New Zealand and Ghana, making them the first NFL franchise to enter a market in Africa.