Panthers’ Darnold ‘staying focused’ amid uncertain future

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold took ample notice of the team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason. He watched as the Panthers drafted Mississippi QB Matt Corral in the third round. And, he’s heard the rumors about the team’s potential interest in Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo. Darnold said through it all his mindset has remained the same, trying to stay focused on what he can control and blocking everything out. For now, the Panthers view Darnold as their starting quarterback. But his hold on that job is tenuous at best given his struggles last season and team owner David Tepper’s desire to stabilize the quarterback position.